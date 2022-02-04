NEET PG exam 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Friday postponed the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) PG exam 2022 by six-eight weeks. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

In an order issued on Thursday, the director of health services wrote, "I am directed to say that lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding a request to delay the NEET-PG-2022 examination date, i.e. 12.03.22, as published in Information Bulletin by NBE since it is clashing with the NEET PG 2021 counselling. Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG Counselling 2022 by the month of May/2022."

"Keeping the above facts in view, the minister has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably," the order said.

As per the earlier schedule, the admit card was available to candidates for download on March 7 and the examination was scheduled on March 12. The result was to be declared on March 31.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. This exam is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India.