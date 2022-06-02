The results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 were announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Wednesday. A total of 1,82,318 candidates appeared for the exam, which was held on May 21, 2022.

Dr Shagun Batra topped the list in the postgraduate medical exam.

The NEET PG 2022 toppers are as follows:

AIR 1- Dr Shagun Batra

AIR 2- Dr Joseph

AIR 3- Dr Harshita

AIR 4- Dr Swaroop Hegde

AIR 5- Dr Nehar

AIR 6- Dr Tanishq

AIR 7- Dr Nisarg

AIR 8- Dr Armaan

AIR 9- Dr Sushant

AIR 10- Dr Nibraz

The scores of the toppers are yet to be announced.

In a video hosted by Prepladder on YouTube, Dr Shagun Batra said she tried to avoid social media as much as possible while preparing for the exam. This is her first attempt after completing her internship. Dr Batra had started preparing for the exam in the 2nd and 3rd year itself. “You cannot follow somebody else’s schedule,” she said in the video, advising aspirants to chart their own course of action.

The NEET exam for this year was held on May 21 at 849 centres. The results for NEET-PG 2022 medical entrance exam were announced in a record 10 days. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website https://nbe.edu.in/ . They will be able to download their scorecards from June 8.

The minimum marks needed this year to qualify in the medical entrance exam were 275 for the unreserved category, up from the cut-off 265 in 2021. Only those candidates who have obtained 275 or more will be eligible to appear for counselling. The counselling schedule will be announced soon.

The cut-off score for SC, ST, and OBC candidates was 245 out of the total 800 and 260 marks for PwD candidates, as per the official notice released by the NBE.

After qualifying in the NEET PG 2022 examination, candidates will be able to seek admission to post graduation courses like MD, MS and PG Diploma in medical colleges across India, including AIIMS in New Delhi.