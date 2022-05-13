NEET-PG 2022 to be held as scheduled on May 21 as Supreme Court refuses to defer exam

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) scheduled for May 21. The petitioners had cited a clash with the ongoing NEET-PG 21 counselling.

“This plea cannot be entertained since it will seriously impact availability of medical care and have cascading impact on patient care and affect the doctors who have already registered. These are matters of policy domain unless proven it is without application of mind,” the top court noted, according to Bar and Bench.

The plea before the Supreme Court stated that some of the petitioners and aspirants were candidates who have appeared in NEET-PG 2021 and were also participants in the ongoing counselling process, which they said is unlikely to get concluded by the scheduled date of May 9, 2022.

The petitioners and thousands of other aspirants are becoming victims of the system and are made to suffer for no fault of their own, the plea by 15 doctors who have done their MBBS courses, stated.

On Thursday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting a postponement of the NEET-PG examination, citing constant delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling due to various reasons.

As a result of the delayed counselling schedule, NEET-PG 2022 was deferred from April 2022 to May 2022, so that the candidates could appear for the final stray vacancy round of NEET-PG 2021 and can still have plenty of time for preparation and reappearance for the next NEET-PG 2022 exam, if they failed to secure a seat this year, the IMA said.

With inputs from PTI