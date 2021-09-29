NEET PG 2021 result declared; here's how to check

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the National Entrance Examination Test (NEET) PG 2021 result. The result can be checked on the official website - nbe.edu.in.
Here's how to check NEET PG 2021 result:
How the marks are calculated
Total score = (4 X number of correct responses) - (1 X number of incorrect responses)
The NBE does not re-evaluate, recheck or re-total responses marked by the candidates.
The result of NEET-PG 2021 will be valid only for the current admission session - 2021 for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.
The NEET PG 2021 exam was conducted on September 11. The counselling process for admission will begin soon.
