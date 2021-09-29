0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • india>

  • NEET PG 2021 result declared; here's how to check

NEET PG 2021 result declared; here's how to check

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

The result of NEET-PG 2021 will be valid only for the current admission session - 2021 for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

NEET PG 2021 result declared; here's how to check
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the National Entrance Examination Test (NEET) PG 2021 result. The result can be checked on the official website - nbe.edu.in.
Here's how to check NEET PG 2021 result:
  • Go to the official website
  • Open the NEET PG 2021 tab
  • Click on the "NEET PG 2021 result" link
  • The result will be displayed in PDF format
  • Candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned in the NEET PG result pdf
    • How the marks are calculated
    Total score = (4 X number of correct responses) - (1 X number of incorrect responses)
    The NBE does not re-evaluate, recheck or re-total responses marked by the candidates.
    The result of NEET-PG 2021 will be valid only for the current admission session - 2021 for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.
    The NEET PG 2021 exam was conducted on September 11. The counselling process for admission will begin soon.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Massacre of Jews, first day and night cricket match in India and more: Take a look at key events that took place on Sep 29

    Next Article

    Coronavirus News Latest Updates: Centre extends nationwide COVID-19 containment measures till Oct 31