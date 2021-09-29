NEET PG 2021 result declared; here's how to check

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the National Entrance Examination Test (NEET) PG 2021 result. The result can be checked on the official website - nbe.edu.in.

Here's how to check NEET PG 2021 result:

Go to the official website

Open the NEET PG 2021 tab

Click on the "NEET PG 2021 result" link

The result will be displayed in PDF format

Candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned in the NEET PG result pdf

How the marks are calculated

Total score = (4 X number of correct responses) - (1 X number of incorrect responses)

The NBE does not re-evaluate, recheck or re-total responses marked by the candidates.

The result of NEET-PG 2021 will be valid only for the current admission session - 2021 for MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

The NEET PG 2021 exam was conducted on September 11. The counselling process for admission will begin soon.