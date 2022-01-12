NEET-PG 2021 counselling to begin today; here's all you need to know

The National Eligibility Entrance Test-PG 2021 counselling will commence from Wednesday. The Supreme Court had on January 7 allowed resumption of medical counselling for NEET -PG admissions for the year 2021-22. It also upheld the validity of 27 percent OBC and 10 percent EWS quotas.

The Round-1 of the counselling process will commence on January 12 and conclude on January 17. The verification process will take place on January 18 and January 19. The seat allotment process will be conducted till January 21, and the Round 1 allotment result will be declared on January 22.

Here's how to register:

Log into mcc.nic.in

Click on the PG counselling tab

Click on the link for registration

Enter the required information and register

Now login and fill the application form

Upload documents, pay the registration fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form

Here's a list of documents required

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhaar Card