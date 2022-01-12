0

NEET-PG 2021 counselling to begin today; here's all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, 2021, after being rescheduled twice in January and April. The results were declared in the last week of September.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test-PG 2021 counselling will commence from Wednesday. The Supreme Court had on January 7 allowed resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22. It also upheld the validity of 27 percent OBC and 10 percent EWS quotas.
The Round-1 of the counselling process will commence on January 12 and conclude on January 17. The verification process will take place on January 18 and January 19. The seat allotment process will be conducted till January 21, and the Round 1 allotment result will be declared on January 22.
Here's how to register:
  • Log into mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the PG counselling tab
  • Click on the link for registration
  • Enter the required information and register
  • Now login and fill the application form
  • Upload documents, pay the registration fee and click on 'submit'
  • Take a printout of the application form
    • Here's a list of documents required
    • NEET 2021 admit card
    • Copy of online application form
    • NEET marks sheet
    • Nationality certificate
    • Class 12 marks sheet
    • Class 10 certificate for age proof
    • Aadhaar Card
