NEET exam results 2021 to be declared soon; phase 2 registration to begin before outcome

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 results will be announced soon. The exam was held on September 12 and over 95 percent of registered candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam at over 3,800 centres across the country.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET this year. The test was conducted in 13 languages -- Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English.

The uniform entrance examination is for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and other undergraduate medical courses in approved medical, dental, AYUSH and other institutions.

Before the results are declared, the NEET 2021 application window will re-open and students will have to complete the second phase of the application. A candidate needs to fill both phases of the application and failing to do so will result in the cancellation of his/her candidature.

"The first set of information needs to be filled up before the last date of submission of the Application Form online. The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the Result/ downloading of Score Card during the period that would be notified separately through NEET (UG) Portal in due course," according to a statement released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

A candidate needs to give information like parents' income details, place of residence, educational details in the second set of NEET 2021 application form.