Nearly 100 girls were humiliated on July 17 when they were asked to remove their bras before taking the NEET medical entrance exam.

The Kerala Police filed a case after it was alleged that some girls were asked to remove her innerwear as part of a frisking process before entering the NEET test centre in Kollam, Kerala. According to News 18, nearly 100 girls were humiliated on July 17 when they were asked to remove their bras before taking the medical entrance exam.

Here's what has happened thus far:

Police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or outrage of modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) after a girl student filed a police complaint stating that she was asked to remove her innerwear before entering the examination hall to write the NEET exam , news agency ANI reported.

Students were quoted as saying that the undergarments were found dumped together in cartons after the examination on July 17.

Some parents confirmed the incident. "My daughter has been preparing for the NEET exam since 8th grade. We were confident that she would achieve a good rank on the test but due to this issue she was unable to concentrate and couldn't properly write the exam," a student's father told ANI.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) refuted the allegations and said the centre superintendent and independent observer, as well as city coordinator of Kollam district, denied finding any such incident happening in the NEET examination centre, Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, Kollam. The NTA is an autonomous and self-sustained testing organisation for conducting entrance examinations.

"The candidate did take the exam," it said, adding, "There was no complaint to anyone during or immediately after the examination. As far as NTA’s Dress Code for NEET is concerned, it does not permit any such activity alleged by the parent of the candidate," the statement said.

Kerala’s Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology amnd Ayur Chadayamngalam also denied responsibility, stating that frisking and biometric checking were done by external agencies.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindu wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressing "dismay and shock" at the news of the "naked assault on the dignity and honour of the girl students." The minister sought strong action against the agency which forced girls to remove their undergarments.

Kerala's women's commission has also registered a suo moto case over the incident.

The incident was raked up during the monsoon session of Parliament on July 19. RSP MP N.K. Premachandran gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on "the incident of forcing girl students to remove innerwear before entering the examination hall during NEET examination in Kollam yesterday."