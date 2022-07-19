Nearly 100 girls were humiliated on July 17 when they were asked to remove their bras before taking the NEET medical entrance exam.
The Kerala Police filed a case after it was alleged that some girls were asked to remove her innerwear as part of a frisking process before entering the NEET test centre in Kollam, Kerala. According to News 18, nearly 100 girls were humiliated on July 17 when they were asked to remove their bras before taking the medical entrance exam.
Here's what has happened thus far: