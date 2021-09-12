NEET 2021: TN MBBS aspirant commits suicide, AIADMK slams govt; Stalin promises Bill to exempt state from test

Hours before he was to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for a third time, a 19-year old youth belonging to a village near here died by suicide on Sunday, fearing the outcome of the test he was to take.

The death led to a blame game with the AIADMK holding the DMK regime responsible and the state government targeting the Centre. Expressing shock and grief, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the aspirant, Dhanush, died by suicide as he was dejected that he could not clear the exam despite appearing twice earlier and due to the adverse effects caused by NEET to poor students of urban and rural regions.

While the main opposition AIADMK squarely blamed the DMK regime for his death, Stalin targeted the Centre for being "obstinate" on the matter and assured passing a Bill in the Assembly on September 13 to "permanently exempt" Tamil Nadu from the ambit of NEET. The Centre does not understand the huge difficulties caused by NEET to students and its 'negligence' and 'obstinacy' continues to be responsible for the death of students by suicide, the Chief Minister alleged. Condoling the aspirant's death, Stalin said "our legal struggle against NEET starts now after taking over the reins of the government."

The state government has the responsibility and duty to build a good future for students and realising this, "our struggle will continue till the Union government rescinds NEET," he said. The Chief Minister said his government would drum up support of all other states on this issue by reaching out to all Chief Ministers, adding, "I have the confidence that we will win."

Also, "irregularity in conduct of NEET, leak of question paper, several instances of fraud, including impersonation and students' suicides" has not prompted the Centre to have a change of heart, further reinforcing the necessity of having education in the state list of the Constitution, Stalin said. He appealed to the student community not to lose heart and not take any extreme step. A Mettur range police officer told.