NEET 2021 paper leak after JEE Main scam, students demand re-exam, investigation

A day after the medical entrance, eight have been arrested for allegedly cheating at the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Earlier, there were reports of a possible NEET paper leak as well. Following the recent reports, aspirants of NEET have now taken to Twitter to highlight the issue. With the hashtag #neetleak, the candidates have demanded a re-exam as well as a high-level inquiry into the matter.

This comes after the recent JEE Main scam case wherein an entire exam centre in Sonipat, Haryana was allegedly hacked. As per reports, a private firm had allegedly taken the exam on behalf of students remotely and the candidates paid Rs15-20 lakh to do so.

Aspirants of both NEET 2021 and JEE Main 2021 have taken to the social media platform with #CBIforNEET demanding a fair trial for the aspirants. They have demanded reevaluation as well.

According to officials, in the case of NEET 2021 paper leak, among the eight arrested, one was a candidate who appeared for the exam and seven others helped her cheat. An 18-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari along with invigilator Ram Singh, is in charge of the exam centre’s administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari’s uncle, and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case, DCP Richa Tomar told on Monday. The candidate was to pay Rs 30 lakh to the accused.