  home>
  india>

  • NEET 2021: NTA extends date for phase 2 registration, correction in online form to Oct 26

NEET 2021: NTA extends date for phase 2 registration, correction in online form to Oct 26

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
A candidate needs to fill the second phase of the application, else his/her candidature will be cancelled. All candidates who have registered and paid the examination fee can fill up the second phase of application for NEET-UG 2021.

The National Testing Agency (NNET) on Friday has extended the date for filing up the second phase of the application for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2021. Also, eligible candidates can correct their particulars for NEET-UG 2021 by October 26.
According to the official notification, a candidate can make corrections or edit information related to gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and fields of the second phase by October 26, 11:50 pm.
"On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is opening the window for filling up of the second set of information correction/modification of the particulars of the first and second phase of online application for NEET (UG) 2021," NTA said in an official notice.
This is the last chance for a candidate to correct his/her particulars, the notification said. This option can also be used by candidates who have made corrections earlier.
"The candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the Scorecard to the registered e-mail address," the NTA said.
If a candidate faces difficulty in making corrections to the online application form, then he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
