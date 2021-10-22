NEET 2021: NTA extends date for phase 2 registration, correction in online form to Oct 26

The National Testing Agency (NNET) on Friday has extended the date for filing up the second phase of the application for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2021. Also, eligible candidates can correct their particulars for NEET-UG 2021 by October 26.

According to the official notification, a candidate can make corrections or edit information related to gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and fields of the second phase by October 26, 11:50 pm.

"On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is opening the window for filling up of the second set of information correction/modification of the particulars of the first and second phase of online application for NEET (UG) 2021," NTA said in an official notice.

This is the last chance for a candidate to correct his/her particulars, the notification said. This option can also be used by candidates who have made corrections earlier.

"The candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the Scorecard to the registered e-mail address," the NTA said.

If a candidate faces difficulty in making corrections to the online application form, then he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

A candidate needs to fill the second phase of the application, else his/her candidature will be cancelled. All candidates who have registered and paid the examination fee can fill up the second phase of application for NEET-UG 2021.