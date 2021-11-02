NEET 2021: NTA declares result; here's where and how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result for National Entrance Examination Test (NEET) - UG2021. The final answer key is also released along with the result. Both NEET result and final answer key is available on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in

Here's how to check the result:

Logon to the official website

Click on view result

Fill in your application number, date of birth, security pin. Click on submit

NEET result in the form of scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details mentioned on the scorecard

Download the NEET result and save it for future reference.

The official answer key can also be downloaded. It will mention the answers to all the questions for all the codes of the NEET 2021 question paper. The answer key can be used to calculate the probable scores obtained in the exam.

How to download the answer key:

Visit the official website

NEET answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download the final answer key of the exam

Keep the answer key for future reference

The NTA had on October 15 uploaded the provisional answer keys and recorded responses and scanned images of OMR answer sheets of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official website. Candidates had the option to raise objections to the answer key(s) and/or recorded responses by October 17.

The NEET exam was held on September 12 and over 95 percent of registered candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam at over 3,800 centres across the country.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET this year. The test was conducted in 13 languages -- Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English.

The uniform entrance examination is for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and other undergraduate medical courses in approved medical, dental, AYUSH and other institutions.