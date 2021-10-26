NEET 2021: Last date to register for Phase 2 today; here's a step-by-step guide

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Tuesday close the registration for the second phase of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). Candidates can apply online through the official website. Today is also the last date for correcting the particulars filled by the candidate.

A candidate needs to fill both phases of the application and failing to do so will result in the cancellation of his/her candidature.

How to register:

Visit the official website of NTA NEET.

Click on NEET UG 2021 link on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make the changes or fill in the application form.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same.

If a candidate faces difficulty in filing the online application form, then he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

The NEET exam was held on September 12 and over 95 percent of registered candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam at over 3,800 centres across the country.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET this year . The test was conducted in 13 languages -- Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English.

The uniform entrance examination is for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and other undergraduate medical courses in approved medical, dental, AYUSH and other institutions.