NEET 2021 counselling: All India quota for admission, eligibility criteria, key things to know

The NEET exam 2021 result is likely to be announced in October. Once the results are announced, the counselling process will begin.

Counselling will be conducted in two rounds and is followed by a mop-up round which is only for vacant seats in Deemed/Central Universities and ESIC college admissions. The counselling will be conducted by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

NEET All India counselling process includes the following:

- 15% seats in all states except Jammu and Kashmir

- 100% seats of BHU, AIIMS, JIPMER, AMU

- 85% of state Quota seats of Deemed University/ IP University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental),

- 100% - Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5% internal Quota of Jamia students

- 15% IP quota seats of ESIC

Eligibility criteria

Only NEET qualified candidates can apply for counselling. The eligible candidate will have to complete the registration process.

Here are the steps of the counselling process:

Registration, uploading of documents and fee payment

Documents verification

Choice filling and locking the seat

Confirmation of seat

Reporting to the allotted college

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET this year. The exam took place on September 12. The test was conducted in 13 languages -- Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English.