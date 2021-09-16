NEET 2021 answer key to release soon: How to download, calculate score

Ahead of the declaration of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 results, the answer key will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon. The exam was held on September 12 and over 95 percent of registered candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam at over 3,800 centres across the country.

The answer key is likely to be released by September 25 by the NTA on its official website . The unofficial answer key, however, has been released by various coaching institutes after the exam concluded. The answer key will mention the answers to all the questions for all the codes of the NEET 2021 question paper.

NTA will release the OMR sheet of the candidate along with the official answer key. The answer key can be used to calculate the probable scores obtained in the exam. There is also a provision to challenge the answer key for candidates unsatisfied with it.

Candidates need to raise a request online and pay the requisite fee per question to challenge the answer key. After consideration of the objections raised, the final NEET-UG 2021 answer key will be released and this will be binding on all.

Here are steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website

NEET answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download the final answer key of the exam

Keep the answer key for future reference

How to calculate the score:

NEET 2021 score = 4*(Number of correct response) - 1*(Number of incorrect response)

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET this year. The test was conducted in 13 languages -- Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English.

The uniform entrance examination is for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and other undergraduate medical courses in approved medical, dental, AYUSH and other institutions.