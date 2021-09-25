NEET 2021 answer key likely to be released today; here's how to check

The answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is expected to be uploaded soon by the National Testing Agency on its website and candidates who have appeared for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the portal -- neet.nta.nic.in

The NEET , the all-India examination to select candidates for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the field of medicine is conducted every year in the month of May. A total of 1.09 lakh seats are up for grabs and this time more than 16 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The answer key uploaded by the NTA will be the provisional answer key. Objections over the answers can be raised online, after paying a considerable fee. Objections can only be raised within the window of time provided by the NTA.

Raised objections will be verified by experts, which if found correct or valid will be changed in the answer key. All the changes made in the answer key will be published in the final answer key. The results of the exam will be based on the final exam key, with students able to check their own recorded responses against the answer key.

Also read | NEET exam results 2021 to be declared soon; phase 2 registration to begin before outcome

While dates provided by the NTA are on a tentative basis, the Supreme Court ruling on the exam states that the admission process should begin in October and end before December.

Here are steps to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: NEET answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 3: Download the final answer key of the exam

Step 4: Keep the answer key for future reference