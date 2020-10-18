  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
Economy

NEET 2020: Highest number of qualifying candidates from Uttar Pradesh

Updated : October 18, 2020 03:52 PM IST

The NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over 7.7 lakh out of the over 13.66 lakh candidates have qualified the exam which is used for admission to MBBS courses across the country.
NEET 2020: Highest number of qualifying candidates from Uttar Pradesh

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore

Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore

Bajaj Consumer Q2 profit up 1.6% at Rs 56.92 cr

Bajaj Consumer Q2 profit up 1.6% at Rs 56.92 cr

Yes Bank puts Essel Group properties on sale to recover Rs 1,500 crore dues

Yes Bank puts Essel Group properties on sale to recover Rs 1,500 crore dues

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement