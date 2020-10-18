Economy NEET 2020: Highest number of qualifying candidates from Uttar Pradesh Updated : October 18, 2020 03:52 PM IST The NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 7.7 lakh out of the over 13.66 lakh candidates have qualified the exam which is used for admission to MBBS courses across the country. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.