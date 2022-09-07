Neerja Bhanot 59th Birth Anniversary: Remembering the brave flight attendant

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Neerja Bhanot sacrificed her life for saving the passengers on Pan Am Flight 73 that was hijacked by terrorists in Karachi, Pakistan.

The youngest recipient of India's highest peacetime award for bravery posthumously, the Ashok Chakra, Neerja Bhanot was born on September 7, 1963.

The brave heart laid down her life while saving the lives of the passengers of the Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorist during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan.

Neerja was only 22 when she was shot dead on September 5, 1986, just two days before her 23rd birthday. She was shot by the terrorist while trying to protect three children from their bullets.

Her story continues to inspire people, and to commemorate her courage, Bhanot’s family set up the Neerja Bhanot Pan Am Trust. The trust recognises Indian women who overcome social injustice and airline crew members for their courageous acts during a crisis.

In 2016, her biopic, ‘Neerja’ starring Sonam Kapoor was released as a tribute. The biopic is a stylised thriller with a few glimpses into Bhanot’s personal life, her relationship with her mother and her act of courage.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film won a number of awards, including the National Award for the Best Feature Film in Hindi.

On 59th birth anniversary, here are some lesser-known facts about Neerja Bhanot:

Neerja started her career as a model in Bombay (now Mumbai) and had a successful modelling career. She was also a huge fan of late acting legend Rajesh Khanna.

In 1985, Neerja applied to Pan American World Airways for a flight attendant job and she went to Miami for training after her selection.

She was shot dead by the terrorists just two days before her 23rd birthday.

Neerja had the choice to escape the flight, but she decided not to leave the passengers.

A square in Mumbai is named after her as the ‘Neerja Bhanot Chowk’.

In 2004, Indian Postal Service released a stamp commemorating her bravery.