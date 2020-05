The government has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31 but has also provided certain relaxations to the citizens. To resolve the issue of stranded people in various parts of the country, the government has allowed people to travel to their hometowns in case of an emergency.

The central government has launched a unified web-portal for people who want to travel interstate to apply an e-pass easily. People can access online services to apply for e-pass at https://serviceonline.gov.in/epass/. The website is developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Here are the steps to apply for an e-pass:

-This single-point access website currently has e-permits for 19 states only. This is just a redirect service that helps people navigate to the right website for their state.

-For example, if you need a pass in Noida, select the Uttar Pradesh option in the ‘Select City’ box. The website will then show me a hyperlink for the Uttar Pradesh e-pass website.

-After redirecting to the state’s e-pass website, the person can upload all required documents and verify the phone number with an OTP.

-The concerned department will review the application and issue an e-pass after checking all the necessary documents. The person will get an SMS regarding whether his application is approved or rejected. If approved, he will get a link to download the e-pass which he needs to carry wherever he travels.

-After being issued, the e-pass is also shown in the Aarogya Setu app.

-Till the writing of this article, 34,18,050 applications have been received with 12,10,496 passes issued, 10,11,373 applications under process, and 11,96,181 applications rejected, according to the website.