Jahangirpuri violence: Drama ensues in the courtroom before Delhi civic body is forced to stop demolition

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered a stop to the demolition drive in the Jahangirpuri area of New Delhi after communal clashes erupted in the area on Saturday.

The NDMC mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has told PTI that the drive has been stopped now.

"We will follow the Supreme Court orders. We have stopped the drive. The civic machinery there is now only lifting the garbage and other items lying on the roads in the area," Singh said.

Courtroom drama

Petitioners moved the court at about 11 am this morning where they argued that the demolition drive is unconstitutional. The petitioners argued that for any demolition to take place, especially at this scale, there is a special notice that is required under the Municipal Corporation Act, that has not been issued. and that the demolition was only confined to areas that saw communal clashes.

The apex court directed for a complete status quo, or a stay, on this demolition drive. However, around 90 minutes later, the petitioners again then moved the court claiming that despite the explicit orders, demolition hadn't been halted. This prompted the court to reiterate the order again and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, as well as the police commissioner, were looped in.

Situation being monitored

Meanwhile, heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed ahead of the drive. Officials said security forces were carrying out a flag march in the area and they took stock of the situation before the drive was launched. A drone has also been deployed to monitor the situation. Ahead of the drive, people in Jahangirpuri C Block voluntarily removed their belongings from roadsides, they said.

The area witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

