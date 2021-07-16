Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • NDMC extends last date for payment of property tax with rebate to July 31

    NDMC extends last date for payment of property tax with rebate to July 31

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the last date for payment of property tax with 15 percent rebate and additional benefit, to July 31, its mayor said on Friday. The last date earlier was July 15.

    NDMC extends last date for payment of property tax with rebate to July 31
    The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the last date for payment of property tax with 15 percent rebate and additional benefit, to July 31, its mayor said on Friday. The last date earlier was July 15.
    North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the NDMC has extended the last date of payment of property tax with 15 percent rebate, along with 3 percent 'COVID-19 vaccination' incentive for the year 2021-22. As per the 'COVID-19 vaccination' incentive, if all eligible members in a family have been fully vaccinated, then an additional rebate can be enjoyed, over and above the main rebate.
    Singh said that extension of date would facilitate the genuine taxpayers who could not do it earlier. On the other hand, the corporation would get more revenues and enthusiasm of people for vaccination would also increase hence this decision has been taken in the interest of the public, he added.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Delta COVID variant now dominant strain worldwide: U.S. officials

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Divis Labs4,757.60 150.30 3.26
    Bharti Airtel541.15 15.70 2.99
    UltraTechCement7,334.55 144.90 2.02
    Tata Steel1,278.45 22.50 1.79
    Power Grid Corp233.85 3.45 1.50
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel541.00 15.45 2.94
    UltraTechCement7,331.40 139.95 1.95
    Tata Steel1,278.30 22.20 1.77
    Power Grid Corp233.80 3.45 1.50
    Reliance2,111.80 28.55 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Divis Labs4,757.60 150.30 3.26
    Bharti Airtel541.15 15.70 2.99
    UltraTechCement7,334.55 144.90 2.02
    Tata Steel1,278.45 22.50 1.79
    Power Grid Corp233.85 3.45 1.50
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel541.00 15.45 2.94
    UltraTechCement7,331.40 139.95 1.95
    Tata Steel1,278.30 22.20 1.77
    Power Grid Corp233.80 3.45 1.50
    Reliance2,111.80 28.55 1.37

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.56000.02250.03
    Euro-Rupee88.11000.06300.07
    Pound-Rupee102.8590-0.2150-0.21
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6768-0.0017-0.24
    View More