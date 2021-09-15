NCRB reports dip in crime against women in 2020, but situation still grim

West Bengal and Odisha reported the highest jump in crime against women in 2020 when the overall crimes against women in the country fell by 8.3 percent, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

In West Bengal, 36,439 crimes against women were registered in 2020 against 29,859 in 2019 and 30,394 in 2018. Similarly, Odisha recorded 25,489 crime cases against women in 2020 against 23,183 in 2019 and 20,274 in 2018, the report released on September 14 said.

Uttar Pradesh saw a sharp decline of 17 percent, with 49,385 cases being registered in 2020 against 59,853 in 2019.

Across the country, crime against women declined 8.3 percent from 4,05,326 in 2019 to 3,71,503 in 2020.

In 19 metropolitan cities with population of over 2 million, crime against women had dropped from 44,783 in 2019 to 35,331 in 2020. Mumbai recorded 4,583 cases in 2020 against 6,519 in 2019, while Delhi saw crime dip from 12,902 in 2019 to 9,782 in 2020. Kolkata saw a 35.7 percent increase in crime cases against women at 2,001 in 2020 compared to 1,474 in 2019.

Domestic violence

A total of 446 cases were registered under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against 553 cases in in 2019 and 579 cases in 2018. The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act falls under Special Acts & Local Laws. The maximum number of cases was registered in Madhya Pradesh at 180, followed by 165 in Kerala and 66 in Jharkhand. Bihar has registered 23 cases in 2020. Cases in single digit were registered in West Bengal, Manipur, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh. In the Union Territories, three incidents of violence were reported in Jammu and Kashmir and two in Delhi.

In all, 277 cases under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act are pending investigation from the previous year, taking the total cases under investigation to 723.

In 2020, there were 1,970 cases pending trial from the previous year. Another 360 cases were sent to courts in 2020, taking the total cases pending trial to 2,330.

Fifty two men and one woman were convicted in the cases during the year.

Domestic Violence Act, 2005

Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 is a comprehensive legislation that came into force in 2006. It defines domestic violence as per the UN Model Legislation on Domestic Violence. The law states that the aggrieved can seek protection against sexual, physical, verbal, economic and emotional abuses. For the first time, such a law has been enacted to ensure a women’s right to a violence-free household.

Other crimes against women

“Majority of cases under crime against women under IPC were registered under ‘Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives’ (30 percent) followed by ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’ (23 percent), ‘Kidnapping & Abduction of Women’ (16.8 percent) and ‘Rape’ (7.5 percent). The crime rate registered per lakh women population is 56.5 in 2020 in comparison with 62.3 in 2019,” the report said.

There were 48,037 registered cases of assault against women with intent to outrage her modesty across the country.

Of the 28,046 cases of rape registered in India, Rajasthan recorded 5,310, the highest in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,769, Madhya Pradesh with 2,339 and Maharashtra with 2,061 cases.

Rajasthan saw a decline of around 16 percent in crime against women, and stands third with 34,535 cases, after Uttar Pradesh with 49,385 cases registered in 2020.