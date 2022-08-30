NCRB data: West Bengal reported highest fake notes cases in 2021

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Apart from Bengal, Assam reported 75 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes, Tamil Nadu reported 62 cases, Maharashtra 55 cases and Rajasthan 54 cases, as per the data revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed West Bengal as the state where the highest number of cases related to counterfeit bank and currency notes were reported last year.

West Bengal reported 82 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes last year, while Assam was at the second spot, reporting 75 cases. Tamil Nadu ranked third on the list with 62 cases.

In all, India reported 688 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes in 2021. Also, a total of 3,10,080 fake Indian currency worth Rs 20,39,29,260 were seized in 2021, the NCRB data revealed.

In 2019, the country reported 1,034 cases of counterfeit currency and bank notes, 637 cases were reported in 2020 and 688 cases were logged in 2021.

This was not the first time that West Bengal, which shares international boundaries with Bangladesh and Nepal, reported the highest number of such cases.

In 2019, the state reported 208 cases of counterfeit bank and currency notes and in 2020, it was at 109.

The NCRB report came days after a fake currency note manufacturing unit was busted near Kolkata and three people were arrested.

The Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested two people from Rajabazar with fake notes having a face value of Rs 70,000, officials said. Another man was arrested from Hatiara in Ecopark police station area of Bidhannagar with fake currency notes, they added.