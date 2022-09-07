By Nishtha Pandey

“I still remember that day after school when a classmate followed me from tuition during late evening and told me that he loves me, he said he knows where I live and has my number and will tarnish my image if I didn’t accept his proposal,” said a 22-year-old Aarti Singh (name changed for anonymity) recounting the horror of being stalked in 2016 — when she was a Class 12 student.

When Singh said no, the stalker started spreading rumours across social media about her and even called her home to inform her dad about the rumours. Soon her father reached out to the school and the student was expelled, recalled Singh.

The fear that Singh went through is real and rampant across India. The recent case of the death of a 19-year-old girl, who was set on fire by her alleged stalker Shahrukh in Jharkhand's Dumka for rejecting his proposal is one such example.

“It’s been years since the incident but I still get scared of travelling alone. I remember I lied to my parents about being sick and avoided going to school for a week after it happened, hoping that things would calm down on their own. It’s the fear that the perpetrator might do something, it’s the fear that stays and that’s the worst,” said Singh.

Recent data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) also shows that stalking cases in India are on a rise. In 2021 a total of 9,285 cases of stalking were reported, showing nearly one case being reported every hour and 25 cases being reported in a day.

The cases have risen nearly 97 percent from 4,699 in 2014, when NCRB started putting out separate data on stalking under crimes against women, after stalking was introduced as an offence by the committee under Section 354D of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013.

Under-reporting is rampant

Though more cases of stalking and sexual harassment are being reported, it is likely they are being under-reported according to activists.

It is under-reported for sure and the primary reason is the patriarchal structure of our society, said Nayana, Director, Programme, Breakthrough India.

“The social normative structure of our society prevents women from reporting cases of stalking. There is a risk that a girl faces of losing her mobility to step out of the house, continue her studies or job etc when she thinks of reporting a case,” said Nayana.

A study conducted by Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) in 2015 noted that only one in 13 cases of sexual harassment in Delhi and one in nine in Mumbai were reported to the police. As in many cases stalking forms the precursor to sexual harassment, and it can be inferred how underreported it is.

As per the CHRI study done for 2,700 families in Delhi and 2,006 families in Mumbai, in 68 cases in Delhi and 22 in Mumbai, lewd or unwelcome sexual comments were passed. In five cases each in the two cities, men followed women until they became afraid or uncomfortable. Of these five cases, just one was reported to the police in Delhi, while none were reported to the police in Mumbai.

“Our patriarchal structure encourages a woman to doubt herself and think she is doing something wrong. That’s also one of the reasons behind it being under-reported,” added Nayana.

Echoing the same emotion, 24-year-old Jhanvi Chaturvedi from Delhi said, “I have been followed many times. Initially, I just used to think that I should not travel alone at night, I should not make a big deal as it’s a common occurrence,” added Chaturvedi.

She added that the idea of ‘ignoring’ is embedded in women, which is why they think twice before reporting stalking.

Often, stalking cases are not taken seriously by the police and society at large, which further dilutes the position of the stalked, said Nayana.

No fear of conviction

As per the NCRB data, a total of 14,175 cases of stalking are under investigation in India, out of which 9,285 were reported this year while 4,890 cases are pending investigations from the previous year.

“It’s a hassle to report a case, most women don’t want to get in the legal process and even when they go to report, either the police doesn’t take it seriously they try to resolve it in the station without filing a case,” said Srilaxmi Reddy, a women rights lawyer based out of Hyderabad.

When we look at the NCRB data, the total cases pending for trial from the previous year and this year stood at 39,368, cases; the trial was completed in 1,374 cases, while the total number of cases convicted was 408 with an abysmal conviction rate of 29.3.

What can be changed?

The police needs to be sensitised and an environment where women feel secure to report a case should be created, said Nayana. “The offence needs to be taken seriously rather than curbing a woman’s mobility to prevent stalking,” she added.

A growth in the certainty of women getting justice when cases of stalking are reported can help in making the offence be considered more serious, said women’s rights lawyer Veena Gowda.

“If the police does a few good investigations and catches the stalkers and makes women feel confident, I think a better implementation of the law will be more possible,” said Gowda.

Apart from that, greater accessibility to reporting the crime online is also required, said Nayana, while mentioning the 1091 helpline in Uttar Pradesh, which specifically looks into reporting cyberstalking, and has turned out to be really effective.

