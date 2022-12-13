Sharad Pawar gets death threat; Caller had threatened him before

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party and the former chief minister of Maharashtra, received a death threat call on Tuesday. The caller threatened to shoot the politician with a pistol.
The call was made to Pawar's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai in Hindi.
The caller was identified as a man from Bihar who had previously also called Pawar to make death threats. He was taken into custody by the police earlier but released soon after interrogation.
The Gamdevi police have registerd a case against that unknown man.
The former chief minister was recently hospitalised in October for three days at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly feeling "uneasy."
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
