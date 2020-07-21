  • SENSEX
NCERT adds scrapping of Article 370 to Class 12 textbook chapter, drops portion on separatist politics in J-K

Updated : July 21, 2020 04:22 PM IST

On August 5 last year, the Centre had scrapped the state's special status and divided it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The revised textbook takes into account the developments that took place in Jammu and Kashmir from 2002 onward.
