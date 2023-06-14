CNBC TV18
NCDRC rejects claim medical negligence as a cause of death of former CJI JS Verma
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 5:30:25 PM IST (Updated)

The NCDRC was hearing the complaint filed by the wife and two daughters of the former CJI seeking "exemplary damage" and compensation of Rs 10 crore by the treating doctors and medical institutions.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has dismissed a complaint filed by the family of former Chief Justice Of India J S Verma alleging he died because of medical negligence during his treatment.

Justice Verma, the 27th CJI who served from March 25, 1997 until his retirement on January 18, 1998, died in April 2013.
He also later headed the government-appointed committee to frame a tough law to tackle crime against women in the wake of the December 2012 Delhi gang-rape incident, often referred to as the 'Nirbhaya' case in which a young woman was raped and fatally assaulted in a moving bus.
X