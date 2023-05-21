homeindia NewsSameer Wankhede's 'chats' with Shah Rukh Khan are violation of NCB's conduct rules, say officials

Sameer Wankhede's 'chats' with Shah Rukh Khan are violation of NCB's conduct rules, say officials
By CNBCTV18.com May 21, 2023 1:02:50 PM IST (Published)

The alleged chats between actor Shah Rukh Khan and NCB's former Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, which the latter had presented in court, violate the NCB's conduct rules, ANI reported, quoting NCB sources.

The sources stated that the investigating officers should not be engaging with the family of the 'accused'.
Also, Wankhede allegedly did not inform his superior about the conversations either and nor did he provide the phone that was used for the chats.
NCB officials said Wankhede producing the chats in court is against the NCB's conduct rules. "How can an investigating officer have such chats with the accused's family," the officials said.
Wankhede, who is former NCB Mumbai zone chief, has been accused in an alleged Rs 25 crore extortion from Khan when his son had been arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case.
Wankhede arrived at the CBI office on Sunday afternoon for questioning. He has been granted relief from arrest by the Bombay high court till Monday. On Saturday too he underwent a five-hour interrogation by the CBI.
Also Read: ‘I beg you man …’ — what SRK wrote in alleged Whatsapp chats with Sameer Wankhede
