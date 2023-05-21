Sameer Wankhede's 'chats' with Shah Rukh Khan are violation of NCB's conduct rules, say officials

Former Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede arrived at the CBI office on Sunday afternoon for questioning. He has been granted relief from arrest by the Bombay high court till Monday. On Saturday too he underwent a five-hour interrogation by the CBI.

The alleged chats between actor Shah Rukh Khan and NCB's former Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, which the latter had presented in court, violate the NCB's conduct rules, ANI reported, quoting NCB sources.

The sources stated that the investigating officers should not be engaging with the family of the 'accused'.

Also, Wankhede allegedly did not inform his superior about the conversations either and nor did he provide the phone that was used for the chats.