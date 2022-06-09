Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan share wedding pictures; Rajnikanth, SRK bless newlywed couple

The gorgeous South actress Nayanthara and filmmaker-lyricist Vignesh Shivan tied the knot at a resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9. The couple had started dating after working together in Shivan’s 2015 directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Expressing his joy, Shivan shared a picture of the couple on Twitter. “On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends…Jus married #Nayanthara,” the filmmaker tweeted.

On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friendsJus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰 #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F— Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

The actress also shared pictures from the wedding. The pictures revealed that Nayanthara opted for a red ensemble for her wedding with predominantly green stone jewellery.

Vignesh complemented her look with a cream kurta and a traditional golden-bordered veshti.

The couple solemnised their marriage in the presence of family members, close friends and industry stalwarts including megastar Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, directors Mani Ratnam, Atlee, and producer Boney Kapoor among others.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Atlee said, "Darling Nayan and Vignesh Shivan's wedding diaries. With Shah Rukh Khan sir chief and Pooja Dadlani."

Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager also shared pictures of SRK from the wedding venue.

According to IANS, Vignesh tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress Nayanthara's neck at around 10.24 am. as guests showered their blessings upon the newly-wed couple.

The couple came down the stage after the wedding and took the blessings of superstar Rajinikanth who was seated next to Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam in the audience, sources told IANS.

The couple has made arrangements to provide lunch to over a lakh people all across the state as part of their wedding arrangements. Food is to be provided to destitute people and inmates of old age homes all across the state. Arrangements for 'Annadanam' at select temples have also been made by the celebrity couple, whose wedding has been the cynosure of all eyes. As part of their wedding arrangements, the couple has also chosen to provide food to 18,000 children all across the state, the IANS report stated.