    Armed Naxals attacked an iron ore mine site in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday and torched at least four vehicles engaged in road construction work there, a police official said.

    Naxals attack mining area in Chhattisgarh, torch 4 vehicles
    Two employees working at the site reportedly went missing after the incident, he said.
    Two employees working at the site reportedly went missing after the incident, he said.
    The incident took place in Aaamdai iron ore mine area under Chhote Dongar police station area, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg told PTI.
    As per the preliminary information, the Naxals set ablaze at least four vehicles engaged in the road construction work and two operators were reported to be missing, he said.
    Production is yet to start at the mine that has been allotted to Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) and pre-mining groundwork is underway at the site, officials said.
    On being alerted about the incident, security forces rushed to the spot, and a gun-battle broke out between them and the rebels, the SP said, adding that further details are awaited.
    (Edited by : Nazim Khan)
