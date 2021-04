Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will pay tribute to the Naxal attack martyred security personnel at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. He will also meet the injured jawans at the hospital. Later, he will also chair a high-level meeting in connection with the attack on security personnel.

Twenty-two security personnel were killed in the worst-ever Naxal attack in four years that resulted from an ambush by some 400 insurgents who surrounded the jawans from three sides in an area devoid of vegetation and rained on them machinegun fire as well as IEDs for several hours. CRPF Director General Kuldeep Singh, who was directed by Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the state, acknowledged that his personnel were "surprised and ambushed" during the attack on Saturday that lasted several hours. Other officials in the know of the developments said the forces may have been waylaid by the Naxals.

Out of the total 22 fatalities, the CRPF lost eight men including seven CoBRA commandos while one jawan is from the Bastariya battalion, eight from DRG and five from Special Task Force. A CRPF Inspector is still missing, officials said on Sunday. Some 10-12 Naxals are also believed to have died in the fierce gunbattle that ensued. A total of 31 security personnel were also injured.

Helicopters, which were requisitioned to evacuate the injured personnel, could make the first landing only after 5 PM on Saturday when the gunfire had ended, an official said. The security personnel took cover behind large trees and kept firing till they ran out of ammunition, he added.

At one location, he added, seven bodies of the troops were recovered and the tree trunks bore bullet marks, indicating that a fierce gun battle took place in the area. About two dozen sophisticated assault weapons of the slain personnel are also stated to have been looted by the Naxals even as security officials said the search of the area is still on and details are being collected from the ground.

The officials said that an intelligence input had been received that a most dreaded Naxal commander Madvi Hidma was present at Tarrem, an area in bordering Bijapur-Sukhma districts of Chhatisgarh. Immediately, forces from five different areas -- Tarrem (760), Usur (200), Pamed (195) from Bijapur district, Nimpa (483) and Naraspuram (420) from Sukhama set out on the intervening night of April 2 and 3 and converged at Junagada where they were ambushed by Naxals in a planned manner at 10 AM on Saturday, the officials said. The gunfight continued till late afternoon and the forces could only evacuate the injured after 5 PM through a helicopter.

Madvi Hidma alias Hidmanna, who carries a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh on his head, is a homegrown Naxal who heads the first battalion of Maoists active in the Sukma-Bijapur region in south Bastar. Hidma, in his early 30's, is believed to have led many major operations against the security forces in Bastar. He is also suspected to be behind the March 11 attack in Sukma district of Chattisgarh in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed and also May 2013 Jeeram Valley ambush on the Congress convoy in which about 32 people including many state Congress leaders were killed. He is also believed to be behind the Dantewada ambush in April 2010 in which about 76 CRPF troopers were killed.