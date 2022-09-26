Navratri 2022: 5 special dishes to relish this festive season

By CNBCTV18.com

The festival of Navratri has kick-started across the country. The nine-day festival is dedicated to the worshipping of nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga. Apart from the religious festivities, food is also an integral part of the Navratri season.

Traditionally, the consumption of alcohol and non-vegetarian food is considered inauspicious during this holy festival. Devotees, those who keep fast during Navratri stay away from meat, grains, alcohol, onion and garlic among others, generally known as tamasik food. Generally, the devotees eat sattvik food during Navratri.

During Navratri season, delicacies such as ‘Sabudana khichdi, kuttu ki poori’ and ‘vrat wale aloo’, as well as ‘kheer’ are cooked in a majority of Indian households. Ingredients like ‘kuttu atta’, yogurt, ‘singhara atta’, milk and dry fruits are preferred as they are light on the stomach and easy to digest.

If you are looking for some ideas to elevate the Navratri spread, here are five recipes you must try at home.

Sabudana khichdi

Loaded with starch or carbohydrates, Sabudana gives you a much-needed energy boost during the fast. Sabudana, peanuts and spices come together and serve you a bowl of aromatic and delicious ‘khichdi’. Sabudana is a diverse ingredient, you can use it for savoury as well as sweet dishes, like ‘sabudana kheer’ or ‘sabudana vada’.

Vrat wale aloo

Aloo (potatoes) dominate our Navratri meals like no other. To match the customs of fasting during Navratri, aloo is made with rock salt or sendha namak, tomatoes, chillies and an array of subtle spices. It is a common item for lunch and dinner.

Kuttu ki poori

Crispy, piping hot pooris made of ‘kuttu’ or buckwheat flour is the perfect match for a bowl of potato curry. Prepare this delicious poori for a hearty Navratri lunch.

Makhana kheer

You cannot miss sweets during the festive season, and Navratri is no different. A bowl of kheer loaded with makhana and nuts sounds delicious, right? Believe us, this recipe is going to make you're fasting all the more worthwhile. Makhana or fox nut kheer is prepared with milk and sugar as well as dry fruits.

Shakarkandi halwa

Easy and quick dessert, the Shakarkandi Halwa recipe is gluten-free and is perfect during ‘vrats’ or fasts, especially Navratris. This recipe should be your go-to when you are craving something sweet as well as nutritious.

Happy Navratri 2022!