Navratri 2022: Ghatsthapana date, muhurat, vidhi, and significance

Mini Ghatasthapana is one of the most significant rituals of Navratri as it marks the beginning of the 9-day-long festival.

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu religion which is celebrated with great zeal in North India and West Bengal where it’s also called Durga Puja. Navratri festival lasts for nine nights starting with Ghatsthapana on the first day.

Ghatsthapana is one of the most auspicious rituals of Navratri as it marks the beginning of the nine-day festival. There are defined rules and guidelines to perform Ghatasthapana and it can be performed only during a certain period.

Ghatsthapana (Kalash Sthaphna) date

The Ghathapana ritual must be performed on Pratipada, which falls on the first day of Navratri. This year Ghatasthapana falls on Monday, September 26.

Shubh Muhurat

The Ghatasthapana Muhurat starts from 6:11 am to 07:51 am on September 26

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi which begins at 3:23 am on September 26 and ends at 3:08 am on September 27.

What is required for Ghatasthapana?

For Ghatsthapana, a large clay pot and a smaller mud or copper kalash are used.

Nine types of grains are required.

Image or an idol of Goddess Shakti and Goddess Durga is needed.

Apart from this, yantra, flowers, water, and sandalwood paste for tilak, are needed along with durva (grass) used to sprinkle water during puja.

A mix of rice and turmeric powder, betel nut, a gold coin and other usual pooja items are also needed.

Vidhi

During Ghatsthapana, the grains are sown in the large clay pot which is used to store the Kalash. Then the grain seeds are also spread on top of the initial layer of soil in the pot.

The second layer of soil is applied, and the grains are spread around the pot's rim. The pot is then filled with the third and final layer of mud.

A sacred thread is tied around the neck of the Kalash, and it is filled halfway with Gangajal. betel nut, fragrance, Durva grass, akshath and money are dropped into the water.

Then five Ashoka leaves around the edge of the Kalash before covering it with a lid.

Then an unpeeled coconut is wrapped in the crimson fabric. The sacred thread is again used to tie a coconut and red fabric together and it is placed on top of the Kalash. It is then placed in the centre of the grain pot which was earlier prepared. Then prayers are offered to Goddess Durga and the ritual of Ghatsthapana is completed.

Significance of Ghatasthapana

The nine types of food grains used in Ghatsthapana symbolise life, whereas mud and water symbolise lifelines. Over the course of nine days, the grains grow and expand into tiny sprouts representing growth and prosperity.