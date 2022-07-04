Navodaya Teacher, Principal Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for 1,616 posts

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is looking to fill 1,616 posts of principal, trained graduate teacher (TGT), post graduate teacher (PGT), and miscellaneous category of teachers, including music, art, librarian, PET Male and PET female.

The NVS Recruitment 2022 notification was released on the official website https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/en/Home1 . Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website between July 2 and July 22.

Applicants will have to appear for a computer-based test (CBT) for selection. The test will be held across the country. However, the CBT for principal posts will happen only in Delhi NCR.

Those who qualify in the CBT will be called for an interview, which will be followed by a document verification round.

The NVS is an autonomous organisation under the Central government with headquarters in Noida, 8 regional offices in Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Pune and Shillong and over 649 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) functional across the country except in Tamil Nadu.

How to apply

The NVS is inviting applications for a total of 1,616 posts, of which 683 vacancies are for TGTs, 397 for PGTs, 181 for miscellaneous category of teachers and 12 for the posts of principal.

To apply for the post, the candidates can follow these steps.

Candidates will have to log in to the official NVS website https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/en/Home1.

On the home page, they will have to click on the direct recruitment drive link.

A new window will open in which the candidates will have to fill in their personal details, post details, examination details and educational/professional qualifications.

Candidates will have to pay the application fees.

Then, they will have to enter the captcha and save the application form.

Candidates will have to download and save the form for future reference.

Application fees

Candidates will have to pay the fees through the prescribed link while filling the online application. For the post of principal, aspirants will have a pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. Those who apply for PGT posts will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800, while candidates applying for TGT posts and miscellaneous category of teacher posts will have to pay Rs 1,500.