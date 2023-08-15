Navigating India's future at 76 | Insights from expert panel discussion

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, the Prime Minister offered a perspective spanning multiple decades, refraining from significant unveilings. Nevertheless, he discussed the current opportunity and emphasized our responsibility, painting a long-term vision for 2047 with the objective of transforming India into a developed nation.

In 2047, the Indian flag is envisioned to symbolise that of a developed country. This perspective, along with the core message, was conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, on Tuesday, marked his 10th consecutive Independence Day address as the nation's leader.

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day , the Prime Minister offered a perspective spanning multiple decades, refraining from significant unveilings. Nevertheless, he discussed the current opportunity and emphasized our responsibility, painting a long-term vision for 2047 with the objective of transforming India into a developed nation.

Reflecting on the past nine years of his administration, the Prime Minister discussed each undertaken measure while also outlining his prospective plans . He praised his government's initiatives aimed at empowering women, addressing environmental concerns, and made assurances about combatting corruption and discontinuing dynastic and appeasement-oriented politics.

Addressing the issue of violence in Manipur, the Prime Minister affirmed India's support for its people and noted gradual improvements in the state's situation. In his closing statements, he encouraged Indians to seize the opportunity to dedicate themselves to the nation's progress and elevate the country to higher achievements.

The speech encompassed a blend of discussing notable policies from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) administration's recent years and subtly indicating future directions.

This was exemplified by the mention of inaugurating upcoming infrastructure projects at the current stage of laying foundation stones. Thus, the address touched upon both present accomplishments and prospects, reflecting the NDA's aspirations for the forthcoming general election.

During a conversation with CNBC-TV18, a group of experienced individuals consisting of SC Garg, who formerly held the position of finance secretary; AK Bhattacharya, the editorial director at Business Standard; and Shailesh Pathak, the secretary-general at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) and DK Joshi, Chief Economist at CRISIL, engaged in an in-depth discussion concerning the path that lies ahead. This insightful dialogue involved an extensive exploration of various aspects, providing a comprehensive analysis and insight into the future course of action.

