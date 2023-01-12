National Youth Day celebrations on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary: All you need to know

National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Diwas is celebrated annually on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Divas is celebrated every year on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest philosophers and spiritual leaders. Swami Vivekananda was born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863.

This day celebrates his ideas on how the youth should work hard and contribute to their country’s overall development.

History and significance

The Government of India announced the celebration of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary as the National Youth Day for the first time in 1984. The objective of the celebration is to inspire the youth with the teachings, way of life and thoughts of Swami Vivekananda.

National Youth Day 2023 Theme

The National Youth Festival is organised on this day to offer exposure to the country’s talented youth at the national level. The festival brings diverse cultures and youth from all parts of the country to a common platform to celebrate the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This year, the festival’s theme is Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat.

This year, the 26th Edition of the National Youth Festival will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 in Dharwad-Hubballi twin cities in Karnataka. The five-day festival, which will be on till January 16, will bring about 7500 youngsters from different parts of the country to spend time and exchange thoughts and give expression to their talents.

Apart from this, schools and colleges from across India conduct various events to celebrate the day.