National workshop on 'vision for effective, speedier and hassle-free consumer dispute redressal' on June 20

The Department of Consumer Affairs will conduct a national workshop on 'vision for an effective, speedier and hassle-free consumer dispute redressal' on June 20 in Delhi.

The workshop will be inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce & Industry. Presidents and members of the national commission, state commissions and presidents of selected district commissions and principal secretaries of the states are expected to attend the workshop.

"The purpose of the workshop is to discuss and deliberate on effective and speedy consumer disputes redressal. The workshop aims at understanding core issues faced by various consumer commissions across the country in the process of disposal of consumer disputes and address these concerns with the support of legal provisions and technology," the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the key issues that would be discussed at the workshop are — status of vacancies and pending cases in the state and district commissions and prescribing a framework for effective and speedy redressal consumer grievances, status of e-filing in state and district commissions and suggestions for making e-filing a preferred option for the consumers for grievance redressal, status of mediation in state and district commissions and suggestions for putting in place an effective mechanism for mediation as prescribed in Consumer Protection Act 2019, status of infrastructure in state and district commissions and suggestions for improving the same.

The key issues would be deliberated by panel discussions and representatives from various state commissions, state governments and district commissions will put forth their challenges, views and suggestions in achieving the holistic goal of effective and speedy consumer dispute redressal, the statement added.

"Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Rural Development and Justice RK Agrawal, President, National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, will also address the participants," the statement added.