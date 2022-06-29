National Statistics Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

Every year, National Statistics Day is celebrated on June 29 in India. The celebration aims to create public awareness among people about the importance of statistics in daily life and in process of planning and development. National Statistics Day commemorates renowned statistician Prof Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis for his contribution in the field of economic planning and statistics. It is also the birth anniversary of Prof PC Mahalanobis, the founder of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI).

The World Statistics Day is celebrated on October 20 across the globe every five years.

History

It was first celebrated on June 29, 2007 to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of Prof Mahalanobis in the fields of economic planning and statistical development. His birth anniversary was chosen as the National Statistics Day. A notification for this was first published in the Gazette of India on June 05, 2007.

Celebration

The Indian government celebrates National Statistics Day to commemorate Prof Mahalanobis and popularise the use of statistics in everyday life. The celebrations aim to sensitise public about how statistics helps in shaping and framing policies.

The day is organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI).

Various seminars, discussions, and competitions are organised on this day to highlight the importance of official statistics in national development. The main event is organised by MOSPI, which is attended by ministers, statisticians, and others from important institutions.

Last year, the theme for National Statistics day was Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-2: End Hunger, Achieve Food Security and Improved Nutrition and Promote Sustainable Agriculture