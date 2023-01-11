homeindia Newsnational road safety week 2023 history and significance 15632411.htm

National Road Safety Week 2023: History and significance News

National Road Safety Week 2023: History and significance

2 Min(s) Read

By StoryTailors Jan 11, 2023 7:50:40 AM IST (Published)

During the National Road Safety Week, celebrated from January 11 to 17 every year, various organizations and groups come together to educate the public about the consequences of reckless or negligent driving.

Every year, the National Road Safety Week is celebrated from January 11 to 17. Organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the week intends to spread awareness around road safety, which is a major concern for authorities as well as the government.

Recommended Articles

View All

The emergence of rating agencies as a proxy to the capex recovery theme

IST2 Min(s) Read

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

During the National Road Safety Week, various organizations and groups come together to educate the public about the consequences of reckless or negligent driving. The method to communicate the message can range from putting up presentations and workshops in schools, community centres, and workplaces, to running campaigns and initiatives aimed at promoting safe driving habits.


Also Read: More than 19,400 road accidents occurred as driver lost control of the wheel in 2021: Report

National Road Safety Week 2023: History and Significance 

The National Road Safety Week was celebrated for the first time in 1989. On March 15, 2010 the Centre sanctioned the National Road Safety policy, recommended by the Sunder Committee.

The Road Safety Week celebration is initiated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with an aim to raise public awareness about traffic rules. Charitable organizations, non-government organizations, and private firms across the country join hands with the government to provide logistic support to the road safety measurements.

Theme

The theme for National Road Safety Week 2023 has not been announced yet. Last year, the theme was ‘Sadak Suraksha – Jeevan Raksha.’ The campaign focused on advocating various measures people should adopt to comply with the safety rules laid down by the government.

Also Read: Road accidents claimed over 1.53 lakh lives in 2021, injured more than 3 lakh people: Report

(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)

National Road Safety Week 2023: History and significance

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Road Accidentsroad safety

Next Article

Lal Bahadur Shastri’s 57th death anniversary: Remembering true visionary of India