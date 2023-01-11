During the National Road Safety Week, celebrated from January 11 to 17 every year, various organizations and groups come together to educate the public about the consequences of reckless or negligent driving.

Every year, the National Road Safety Week is celebrated from January 11 to 17. Organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the week intends to spread awareness around road safety, which is a major concern for authorities as well as the government.

During the National Road Safety Week, various organizations and groups come together to educate the public about the consequences of reckless or negligent driving. The method to communicate the message can range from putting up presentations and workshops in schools, community centres, and workplaces, to running campaigns and initiatives aimed at promoting safe driving habits.

National Road Safety Week 2023: History and Significance

The National Road Safety Week was celebrated for the first time in 1989. On March 15, 2010 the Centre sanctioned the National Road Safety policy, recommended by the Sunder Committee.

The Road Safety Week celebration is initiated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways with an aim to raise public awareness about traffic rules. Charitable organizations, non-government organizations, and private firms across the country join hands with the government to provide logistic support to the road safety measurements.

Theme

The theme for National Road Safety Week 2023 has not been announced yet. Last year, the theme was ‘Sadak Suraksha – Jeevan Raksha.’ The campaign focused on advocating various measures people should adopt to comply with the safety rules laid down by the government.

(Edited by : Anushka Sharma )