National Postal Worker Day: History and Significance

The National Postal Worker Day is observed every year on July 1 in the United States to recognise the efforts and hard work of postal employees. The day aims to celebrate and express gratitude for the dedication towards their service. Men and women in postal services work tirelessly to ensure convenience and smooth communication by delivering the mail on time.

History of National Postal Worker Day

Before the invention of the internet and telecommunication, in earlier times people were solely dependent on postal workers for communication. Despite extreme weather conditions or any sort of calamity, it was the postal workers who ensured that the communication line did not get disrupted. The letters and parcels were always delivered on time.

The first National Postal Worker Day was celebrated in 1997. A Seattle-area postal carrier celebrated the day to honour its employees. On that day, in the United States, a remarkable feat was achieved by the postal workers.

Around 4,90,000 postal workers walked an average of 4 to 8 miles to deliver a full load of letters and packages. The mail and packages were delivered to every doorstep. Since then, National Postal Worker Day is celebrated every year to appreciate the work and diligence of the postal workers.

Significance of National Postal Worker Day

With tremendous technological development, the world has embraced advanced technology and new modes of communication. Amid this, National Postal Worker Day encourages us to appreciate the oldest mode of communication.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, workers in the postal departments were no less than corona warriors. From transporting COVID-19 testing kits and spreading awareness about the virus to distributing masks and sanitizers, they played an active role in the fight against COVID-19.