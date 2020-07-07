  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

National Park status to Assam’s Dehing Patkai forest, environmentalists push for area expansion

Updated : July 07, 2020 12:56 AM IST

One of the biggest conservation challenges in 2020 was to protect the biodiversity in Dehing Patkai sub-tropical rainforest of Assam against coal mining industries.
Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is home to a vast variety of flora and fauna.
National Park status to Assam’s Dehing Patkai forest, environmentalists push for area expansion

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Indian app Trell records 1.2 crore downloads since Chinese app block

Coronavirus News highlights: India's COVID-19 count crosses 7 lakh; Mumbai cases cross 85,000 mark

Coronavirus News highlights: India's COVID-19 count crosses 7 lakh; Mumbai cases cross 85,000 mark

SSWL bags new orders worth over $1 mn from US

SSWL bags new orders worth over $1 mn from US

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement