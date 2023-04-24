National Panchayati Raj Day 2023: History, significance and theme

National Panchayati Raj Day is observed in India on April 24. The day marks the establishment of the first Panchayati Raj system with constitutional status in India back in 1993.

National Panchayati Raj Day is observed in India on April 24 every year to mark the constitutional amendment that created the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in India. The PRIs are the third tier of governance in India, after the central and state governments, and are responsible for local level governance in rural areas. The day marks the establishment of the first Panchayati Raj system in India on April 24, 1993.

History

The Panchayati Raj system has a long history in India, dating back to ancient times. The word panchayat comes from the Sanskrit words ‘panch’ (meaning five) and ‘ayat’ (meaning assembly). The system of panchayats was prevalent in India during the Mauryan period, around 300 BCE. During this period, the administration was decentralised, and local self-government was the norm.

In modern India, the Panchayati Raj system was first introduced in 1959 by the Jawaharlal Nehru-led government. However, it was not until 1993 that the system was given constitutional status through the 73rd Amendment to the Indian Constitution. The amendment mandated the establishment of a three-tier system of PRIs at the village, block, and district levels.

Significance

National Panchayati Raj Day is significant as it highlights the importance of grassroots-level democracy and local self-government in India. The PRIs play a crucial role in rural development and are responsible for implementing government schemes and programmes at the local level. They are also instrumental in ensuring the participation of women and marginalised sections of society in the decision-making process.

The day is also an occasion to acknowledge the contributions of Panchayati Raj institutions in the development of rural areas. It provides an opportunity to assess the progress made in the implementation of the Panchayati Raj system and to identify areas that require improvement.

Theme

The theme for the National Panchayati Raj Day 2023 is ‘Sustainable Panchayat: Building Healthy, Water Sufficient, Clean & Green Villages.’ The theme focuses on promoting sustainable development in rural areas by ensuring the availability of clean water, promoting good health practices, and creating a clean and green environment.

The National Panchayati Raj Award Celebration Week is being organised to recognise the efforts of panchayats in achieving these goals and to encourage further progress towards sustainable development. The National Conference on Healthy Panchayat, Water Sufficient Panchayat, and Clean and Green Panchayat will provide a platform for panchayat representatives and officials to share their experiences and discuss strategies for achieving sustainable development in rural areas.