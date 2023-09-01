National Nutrition Week 2023: History, theme and why we celebrate it

3 Min Read
National Nutrition Week (NNW) is observed annually in India from September 1 to 7. This dedicated week aims to raise awareness among people about the vital role of nutrition and the significance of cultivating healthy eating habits.
Throughout National Nutrition Week, several seminars, workshops, educational programmes, conferences, and public awareness campaigns are organised across the country. These activities are designed to educate people about the advantages of maintaining a balanced diet, the positive impact of proper nutrition, ways to prevent diseases linked to poor dietary habits, and strategies to overcome nutritional deficiencies.
What are some tips to improve nutrition?
History of National Nutritional Week
Back in 1975, the American Dietetic Association — now called the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics — started National Nutrition Week. This week was meant to make people aware of how important it is to eat well and stay active for a healthy life.
People really liked the idea, so in 1980, the celebration was extended to a whole month. In India, National Nutrition Week was first celebrated in 1982. The government launched various initiatives to encourage, inform and teach people about healthy eating and how it's connected to staying healthy and living longer.
Significance of National Nutritional Week
National Nutrition Week is observed with the aim of educating individuals about the significance of adopting a wholesome and nourishing dietary regimen. The Food and Nutrition Board, under the purview of the Ministry of Women and Child Development of the Government of India, orchestrates an annual week-long commemoration to disseminate awareness regarding this fundamental tenet.
Central to this initiative is the underscored importance of a salubrious diet in fostering optimal human physiological function and growth. The imperative of maintaining a well-balanced dietary intake, replete with vital nutrients, is unequivocally emphasised as a prerequisite for sound health and developmental progression. The government has proactively instituted initiatives that accentuate the principles of sound nutrition, unadulterated sustenance, and the cultivation of a health-oriented lifestyle.
Theme of National Nutritional Month
The theme of Nutrition Month 2023, according to UNICEF, is “Healthy Diet Going Affordable for All”.
(Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
