National Nutrition Week 2022: Nutritional tips for healthy lifestyle

Food is the fuel that gets the body going but poor dietary choices can hinder the natural functioning of our vital organs. Therefore, it's said that nutrition and a healthy lifestyle go hand in hand. According to nutritionists, a healthy and balanced diet coupled with a disciplined lifestyle can help to keep many diseases away.

As we celebrate National Nutrition Week (September 1-7), here are some easy ways to improve your nutrition decisions:

A good breakfast is extremely beneficial for your body. Having a well-rounded meal in the morning can work wonders for you. However, if you stay up till late for professional reasons and don’t feel hungry at all in the morning, don’t force yourself. Cereal, eggs, dairy, whole grains, fruits or nuts are some of the best and easiest breakfast options.

Always try to choose a variety of nutrient-dense foods. The best way to achieve this is to intake food that has a lot of nutritional value like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lentils and others.

To keep energy levels up, make sure that you’re eating the right amount. Don’t eat too much in one meal. Excessive eating leads to fat storage, bloating and many other health issues.

Stay hydrated. The human body is more than 60 percent water. Therefore, dehydration can lead to fatigue and impaired cognition. The simplest way to gauge your hydration status is to check the colour of your urine -- the darker the urine is, the more likely a person is dehydrated.

The last tip is the one you have heard probably the most -- don't eat junk. Avoid saturated fats, anything fried, and any food with too much sugar. In fact, eliminate processed white sugar from your diet altogether. Go for jaggery instead. The body needs a lot of time to digest these processed foods and in the meantime, they hinder vital functions. Even a single cheeseburger can eliminate all the benefits you achieved out of a good workout session. Experts say that instead of going for cheat meals once a week, people should find healthier options for the food items they like.

Other than nutritional choices, here are some other life hacks to achieve good health -- aim to reduce stress, reduce your screen time, exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, and sleep well.