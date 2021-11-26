National Milk Day: Punjab, Haryana top in per capita milk availability in India, check other states

India observes November 26 as National Milk Day since 2014 to commemorate the birthday of Dr Verghese Kurien . Kurien, father of India's white revolution is also known as the 'Milk Man of India.' He was the man behind Operation Flood—known as the world’s largest agricultural program. In addition to establishing numerous institutions that are run by various farmers and workers, Kurien played a key role in the establishment and success of the popular dairy brand Amul

On this day the importance of milk in the day to the life of millions of Indians is celebrated. Further, various programs and activities are held to promote the benefits related to the milk and milk industry and to create awareness among people about the importance of milk and milk products