National Mathematics Day 2022: Remembering Srinivasa Ramanujan, the math genius

The primary objective of the celebration is to raise awareness about the importance of mathematics for the advancement of humanity. The nation celebrates National Mathematics Day with a number of educational initiatives at schools and universities across the nation.

December 22 is observed as the National Mathematics Day in India in honour of renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. In 2012, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh paid tribute to the mathematician during a ceremony in Chennai to commemorate Ramanujan's birth anniversary and declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day.

The primary objective of the celebration is to raise awareness about the importance of mathematics for the advancement of humanity. The nation celebrates National Mathematics Day with a number of educational initiatives at schools and universities across the nation.

From student workshops to teacher training programmes, institutions mark the day with a host of activities. The Ramanujan Math Park, a centre for practical mathematics learning, opened its doors on December 22 in 2017 in Kuppam, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Who was Srinivasa Ramanujan?

Srinivasa Ramanujan was born in the city of Erode in Tamil Nadu in 1887. His interest in mathematics was discovered by one of his colleagues at the Madras Port Trust. Later, Ramanujan went to study mathematics at Cambridge University.

Ramanujan graduated in 1916. Next year, he was chosen to join the London Mathematical Society. He was chosen as a fellow at the prestigious Royal Society in 1918 for his work on the theory of numbers and elliptic functions. He also became the first Indian to be elected as a Fellow of Trinity College. However, the mathematics genius had a short life. He died at the age of 32.

His contributions in relation to fractions, infinite series, number theory, mathematical analysis, etc. remain indispensable. His biography “The Man Who Knew Infinity: A Life of the Genius Ramanujan” by Robert Kanigel was published in 1991. The book provides a thorough account of Ramanujan’s childhood and achievements. Later, a feature film under the title was also made.