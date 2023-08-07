National Handloom Day 2023: History, significance and theme

It is essential for all to know the significance of the day as it not only preserves the rich heritage of our country but also promotes the skill set. Reportedly, the handloom sector is one of the major pillars of the economy after the agricultural sector in our country. A large section of women contribute their service as weavers and other artistic hands in this industry which is becoming the largest epitome for employment as well. These artisans and craftsmen as an industry have been supporting the country as a soft power by ensuring a flow of income.

National Handloom Day is observed across India on August 7 every year. The primary goal of celebrating Handloom Day is to promote the handloom and to recognise the efforts as well as skills of the community of weavers engaged in the sector.

The community of workers, weavers and manufacturers in the handloom sector has been preserving the cultural and traditional heritage of the country. The day also makes sure of promoting and involving the craftsmen and weavers for a better recognition and financial stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the National Handloom Day celebration around 12 noon on Monday at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in Delhi. "This is an occasion to reiterate our commitment towards popularising local textiles and handlooms in the spirit of being 'Vocal For Local," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday.

National Handloom Day 2023: History

The National Handloom Day was first observed in 2015 which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The day was initiated with the objective of spreading awareness about the importance of the handloom sector.

August 7 was chosen for celebrating National Handloom Day to commemorate the launch of the Swadeshi Movement on the same day in 1905 in Calcutta (now Kolkata). The movement was then led by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal and Lala Lajpat Rai.

The Swadeshi Movement was initiated to improve the usage of India-made goods which prominently involved handlooms. This movement also played a major role in Independence of the country during British Rule.

National Handloom Day 2023: Significance

Besides, the day is also important as it ensures to value and promote the industry in different levels while safeguarding the production of handloom. The long term integrity of the sector is highlighted due to the celebration of National Handloom Day.

National Handloom Day 2023: Theme and Celebration

The National Handloom Day theme for this year has not been announced yet, however, one can celebrate it with the aim of promoting the handloom. The previous year theme for the National Handloom Day was “Handloom, an Indian Legacy”.