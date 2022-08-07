National Handloom Day 2022: History and significance

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Apart from being a significant employment source in rural areas, the handloom sector is also a key player in the field of women empowerment as roughly 70 percent of all weavers and allied workers are women.

Every year, August 7 is observed as the National Handloom Day in India to highlight the contribution of the handloom industry in the socio-economic development and create awareness about the sector. The handloom sector is one of the largest economic sectors in the country.

The products manufactured by the weaving community of the sector are popular across the world. The National Handloom Day is celebrated across the country under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles.

History

The handloom sector played an important role during the Swadeshi Movement, which was launched as part of the Indian independence movement, on August 7, 1905. The movement was started to curb dependency on foreign goods and to boost domestic production.

The movement started production of khadi in almost every household. When “at the stroke of the midnight hour” India got independence, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the Indian flag made of khadi at Princess Park near India Gate.

The National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 as it was the same day the Swadeshi Movement was birthed. The government of India, on August 7, 2015, inaugurated and celebrated the National Handloom Day for the first time in Chennai.

Significance

The Indian handloom sector exports its products to more than 20 countries across the globe, including the USA, the UK, Germany, France, and South Africa, as per a report by Indian Brand Equity Foundation.

The National Handloom Day is celebrated to honour the handloom weaving community and to highlight the contribution of the community in various sectors of the country, including rural employment. In addition, the day also stands for the protection of India’s rich handloom heritage and to empower the handloom community with bigger and better opportunities.