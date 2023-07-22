National Flag Adoption Day: Everything you need to know about the Indian tricolour

National Flag Adoption Day is celebrated in India on July 22. The national flag, first designed in 1923 by Pingali Venkayya, had two colours representing the Hindu and Muslim population living in the country.

Every year, National Flag Adoption Day is celebrated in India on July 22. The day is observed to commemorate the Constituent Assembly’s adoption of the tricolour in its current form in 1947, a month before our country gained Independence from British rule.

Earlier, the Flag Code did not allow anyone to fly the national flag at their homes, offices, or any other business places other than on special occasions such as January 26, August 15, or October 2. However, the Flag Code was modified on January 26, 2002, which gave permission to everyone to hoist the tricolour at their houses, offices, or any other establishment throughout the year.

History

The National Flag was first designed in 1923 by Pingali Venkayya. The initial flag design by Venkayya had only two colours — red representing Hindus in the country and green representing the Muslim population. However, Gandhiji asked Venkayya to add a white colour representing peace and the remaining communities of India and also suggested adding a running wheel to symbolise the progress of the Nation. The Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947, approved this flag, which was also called the Swaraj flag.

After India received its freedom, the pattern of the flag remained the same, and the running wheel was replaced with the Ashok Chakra with 24 equally-spaced spokes. Also, the red colour of the flag was changed to saffron.

What the colours signify

The three colours of the national flag are loaded with meaning. The saffron at the top represents courage and strength. The white in the middle indicates a nation's honesty, peace, and purity. The Ashoka Chakra represents the eternal wheel of law. Also, the navy blue colour of the Ashoka Chakra indicates the colour of the sky, ocean, and universe. The green is the symbol of growth, auspiciousness and fertility.